Electoral Bonds: At Rs 584 crore, Megha Engineering top donor to BJP

New Delhi: Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited was the biggest donor through electoral bonds to three parties - TMC, DMK, and YSRCP, according to the poll rights body ADR.

The company donated Rs 542 crore to TMC, Rs 503 crore to DMK and Rs 154 crore to YSRCP, according to it.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited was the top donor to BJP at Rs 584 crore and BRS at Rs 195 crore.