Electoral bonds, CAA notification, Haryana reshuffle & EC chaos: Decoding this week's political saga

This week's grand political carnival kicked off with Congress unveiling its 82 contenders for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. While BJP's battalion has grown to 267 after releasing its second list, Didi's Trinamool Congress marches to its own beat in West Bengal's political theater.

Amidst the chaos, the Election Commission's wild ride from a lone ranger to full house once again has left many scratching their heads. And just when you thought it couldn't get any wilder, the veil of secrecy over political funding via electoral bonds was finally lifted.

Hold onto your hats, folks, as we dive headfirst into the rollercoaster ride of Indian politics