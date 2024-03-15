'Electoral bonds not perfect': FM Sitharaman calls for more transparency in political party funding

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the electoral bonds mechanism scrapped by the Supreme Court as "unconstitutional" was an improvement on the past but a more transparent system should be put in place.

Her comments came a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) made public names of companies and individuals who had donated billions of rupees to political parties under the system that had kept their identities secret.

Sitharaman rejected criticism that the system, introduced by her government in 2017, had led to graft, patronage of businesses and crony capitalism across political parties, but said lessons had to be learnt.