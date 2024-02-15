Electoral bonds scheme not fool-proof, info about funding to political parties essential for voter: SC

New Delhi: Holding that the electoral bonds scheme was not fool-proof, the Supreme Court said on Thursday information about funds received by a political party is essential for voters to exercise their freedom to vote effectively.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud did not agree with the Centre's submission that a political party, which receives contributions, does not know the identity of the contributor because neither the bond would have their name nor would the bank disclose such details to it.

In a landmark judgement, the apex court annulled the 2018 scheme on Thursday, terming it "unconstitutional", and ordered disclosure of names of purchasers, value of bonds and the recipients.

"The scheme is not fool-proof. There are sufficient gaps in the scheme which enable political parties to know the particulars of the contributions made to them," Justice Chandrachud, who penned the verdict for himself and on behalf of Justices B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.