Elgar Parishad case: SC refuses to grant interim bail to jailed activist Jyoti Jagtap

Jagtap has moved the apex court challenging the October 17, 2022 order of the high court that refused to grant her bail, saying the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) case against her was 'prima facie true' and that she was part of a 'larger conspiracy' hatched by the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit.