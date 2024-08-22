Elgar-Parishad case: SC to hear activist Jyoti Jagtap's bail plea with NIA's pending petition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the bail plea of activist Jyoti Jagtap, who is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, would be heard together with a separate pending petition filed by the NIA challenging the bail granted to one of the co-accused.

The apex court had in September last year extended the stay granted by the Bombay High Court on the implementation of its verdict granting bail to activist Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

The National Investigation Ageny (NIA) has challenged in the top court the September 21, 2023 order of the high court granting bail to Raut, who was arrested in June 2018 in connection with the case.