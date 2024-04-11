Elon Musk confirms India visit, says 'looking forward to meet PM Modi'

New Delhi: American electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday confirmed his visit to India and his planned meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India."

Earlier in the day, sources said Musk is expected in India the week of April 22. He is likely to announce the company's investment plans in the country during his visit, the sources said.