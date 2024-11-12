Home
Elon Musk's Starlink has to comply with all rules for licence in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The minister said the satellite internet services provider is in process of completing all the requirements and they will get licence once they complete the process.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 09:33 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 09:33 IST
India News

