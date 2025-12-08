Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Exercise discretion while travelling through China: India cautions its nationals

Jaiswal said, 'The Ministry of External Affairs would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China.'
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 13:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 13:23 IST
India NewsChinaNew DelhiArunachal Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us