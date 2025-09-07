Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Emmanuel Macron dials PM Modi, briefs him about Europe's pledge for Ukraine's post-war security

“Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine,” Modi posted on X after speaking to Macron.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 22:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 22:45 IST
UkraineEmmanuel MacronNarendra ModiEurope

Follow us on :

Follow Us