Environmentalists urge PM Modi to conserve wetlands with GST-like speed

<p>Mumbai: Ahead of World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) on October 11, environmentalists have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act with the same speed and resolve that marked the rollout of the Next Gen GST reforms this time, to conserve India's wetlands.</p>.<p>Launching a national campaign, Navi Mumbai-based NatConnect Foundation said the UN-driven WMBD 2025 theme "Shared Spaces: Creating bird-friendly cities & communities" highlights the need to preserve wetlands that serve as crucial habitats and stopovers for migratory birds.</p>.<p>"The Prime Minister implemented GST swiftly after his Independence Day announcement. We now need that same urgency to save our wetlands and protect biodiversity," said B N Kumar, Director of NatConnect Foundation.</p>.<p>Kumar described migratory birds as "ambassadors of biodiversity," vital for seed dispersal, pollination, pest control, and sustaining eco-tourism and livelihoods. Yet, he warned, rapid urban expansion and human activities are destroying these fragile ecosystems.</p>.<p>NatConnect has called for the expedited notification and protection of over two lakh wetlands above 2.25 hectares that have already been mapped by ISRO's National Wetland Inventory Assessment. While the Ministry of Environment has published the national wetland atlas, actual protection remains stalled due to delays in "ground-truthing" by state governments.</p>.<p>"Without official notification, wetlands are treated as developable land parcels a dangerous trend," Kumar cautioned. "We urge the Prime Minister, who has championed global environmental missions like LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), to press states for swift action."</p>.<p>Kumar recalled Modi's earlier remarks that "wetlands are very important for the existence of our Earth, as many birds and animals depend on them. Along with enriching biodiversity, they ensure flood control and groundwater recharge."</p>.<p>Observed twice a year, in May and October, WMBD raises awareness about the importance of protecting migratory birds and their habitats.</p>.<p>Nandakumar Pawar, Director of Sagar Shakti, said the government's apathy toward biodiversity protection has already led to "the loss of traditional fishing zones, coastal biodiversity, and frequent unseasonal flooding." He urged citizens to step up where authorities have failed: "We are already living through the climate crisis; it's time for people to act for nature."</p>.<p>Jyoti Nadkarni, Convenor of Kharghar Wetland and Hills Forum, added: "India has achieved global recognition for its economy, but on environmental care, we still have miles to go. Wetlands balance flood and drought their conservation is crucial for the survival of humankind, birds, and animals alike."</p>.<p>Rekha Sankhala, President of Rotary Club of NM Joy of Giving, summed up the citizen sentiment: "Migratory birds are nature's messengers. Protecting wetlands is our shared responsibility not just for the birds, but for the balance of life itself."</p>