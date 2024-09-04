EPS Pensioners to get pension from any bank in India from January 1, 2025

This is a "crucial step in our ongoing efforts to transform the EPFO into a more robust, responsive, and tech-enabled organisation, committed to serving the needs of its members and pensioners better," he said.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the CPPS would also ensure disbursement of pension throughout India without any need for transfer of Pension Payment Orders (PPO) from one office to another even when the Pensioner moves from one location to another or changes his bank or branch.

The CPPS is a paradigm shift from the existing pension disbursement system that is decentralised, with each Zonal/Regional Office of EPFO maintaining separate agreements with only 3-4 banks.

There will also be no need for pensioners to visit the branch for any verification at the time of commencement of pension and the pension shall be immediately credited upon release, it said.

In addition, it added, EPFO expects a significant cost reduction in pension disbursement after moving to the new system.