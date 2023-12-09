Ethics Committee recommends govt investigate ‘money trail’ of transactions between Moitra and Hiranandani

The report also states that after sharing her login credentials, Mahua accepted “valuable gifts” such as iPhones, diamond and emerald jewellery, luxury items such as scarves from Hermes and Louis Vuitton, and 35 pairs of shoes from Salvatore Ferragamo. The report states that the gifts also include “dozens of bottles of expensive French and Italian Wines, packets of luxury cosmetics from Dubai, bags from Gucci and crocodile leather bags from Berluti, regular delivery of packets of cash, both in Indian Rupees and Pound Sterling”.

The Committee, in its investigation, gathered accounts from various ministries, as mentioned in the report. The IT Ministry, in its observation, stated that logins to Mahua’s account by Hiranandani occurred on 61 occasions between July 8, 2019, and April 4, 2023. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) expressed concern that unauthorised logins could lead to leaks of sensitive information to foreign entities. The MHA also noted that Mahua visited Dubai four times during the period when the login was accessed by Hiranandani.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its deposition, stated that Hiranandani signed his affidavit in the presence of Urmil Asiwal, Vice Consul (Attestation), on October 20, 2023, and confirmed that both the seal and signature of Asiwal were authentic.