Ethics Committee recommends govt investigate ‘money trail’ of transactions between Moitra and Hiranandani

New Delhi: The Ethics Committee, in its report on the 'cash-for-query' allegations against ousted Parliamentarian Mahua Moitra, has also recommended that an investigation be initiated by the government to examine the ‘money trail’ of cash transactions between Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.
In the 502-page report, the Committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar, stated in its recommendations that Mahua’s conduct was “unethical” and “in contempt” of the House for sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials, including the user ID and password of the Lok Sabha members portal, with “unauthorized” individuals, thereby impacting national security. The report also alleged that Mahua had accepted money in cash and kind for sharing these credentials with Hiranandani.
“The ‘money trail’ of cash transactions between Smt Mahua Moitra and Shri Darshan Hiranandani as a part of ‘quid pro quo’ should be investigated by the Government of India in a legal, institutional and time-bound manner,” the report states.
The report also alleges that BSP MP Kunawar Danish Ali “cunningly twisted” the intent of the questions that Sonkar posed to Moitra, and recommended that Ali be admonished for his conduct, terming the same “unbecoming of an MP”.
The report also states that after sharing her login credentials, Mahua accepted “valuable gifts” such as iPhones, diamond and emerald jewellery, luxury items such as scarves from Hermes and Louis Vuitton, and 35 pairs of shoes from Salvatore Ferragamo. The report states that the gifts also include “dozens of bottles of expensive French and Italian Wines, packets of luxury cosmetics from Dubai, bags from Gucci and crocodile leather bags from Berluti, regular delivery of packets of cash, both in Indian Rupees and Pound Sterling”.
The Committee, in its investigation, gathered accounts from various ministries, as mentioned in the report. The IT Ministry, in its observation, stated that logins to Mahua’s account by Hiranandani occurred on 61 occasions between July 8, 2019, and April 4, 2023. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) expressed concern that unauthorised logins could lead to leaks of sensitive information to foreign entities. The MHA also noted that Mahua visited Dubai four times during the period when the login was accessed by Hiranandani.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its deposition, stated that Hiranandani signed his affidavit in the presence of Urmil Asiwal, Vice Consul (Attestation), on October 20, 2023, and confirmed that both the seal and signature of Asiwal were authentic.