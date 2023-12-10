Everything you need to know about Article 370 before SC's verdict

Hence, Article 370 would compel the Union government to take approval from the state government to apply laws in Jammu and Kashmir, except for those related to defence, foreign affairs, finance, and communications. Citizens of J&K, under the said Article, used to have separate set of laws regarding citizenship, property ownership and fundamental rights.

One of the key aspects of this law concerning the citizens was that no citizen from other states could buy land or property in J&K. Also, this Article barred the central government from declaring emergency in the state on grounds of internal unrest without the concurrence of the state government.

When did it come into being?

Article 370 was drafted in 1947 by Sheikh Abdullah, who was appointed as the Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir by Maharaja Hari Singh and Jawahar Lal Nehru. Abdullah's talks with the Indian Constituent Assembly finally led to the adoption of Article 370 in 1949.

Abrogation of Article 370

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government, in August 2019, scrapped Article 370 in J&K, shaking the entire political arena. The Centre had also bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Union Territory of J&K.

Argument against scrapping of Article 370

Some of the petitioners opposing the repeal of Article 370 had argued that the provision could not have been abrogated as the term of the Jammu and Kashmir constituent Assembly ended in 1957 after it drafted the erstwhile state's Constitution. With the constituent Assembly having become extinct, Article 370 acquired a permanent status, they had said.

Critics of the scrapping of Article 370 were of the opinion that the move would drastically impact the region's autonomy and demographic composition.