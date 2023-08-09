EVM issue could be discussed in I.N.D.I.A's Mumbai meet

Several Opposition parties had earlier raised concerns about EVMs with some claiming that it has been manipulated in favour of the ruling BJP dispensation, an allegation rejected by the Election Commission time and again.

The “issue of EVM and suggest reforms to the Election Commission” was part of the draft agenda circulated among 26 parties ahead of the Bengaluru meet on July 17-18 but it did not get into the final agenda.

However, sources said, the Mumbai meeting is likely to take up the issue besides forming a coordination committee, joint secretariat and committees on various aspects like communication.

Though the formation of coordination committee, joint secretariat and subject specific committees were on agenda in Bengaluru, it could not be taken up in the July meeting owing to the discussions on finalising the name for the coalition took a lot of time.

It was then decided that the Mumbai meet finalise the coordination committee and other panels.

Sources said consultations are on over the combination of coordination committees. There will be representatives from 11 parties, which could be Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, JMM, Samajwadi Party and CPI(M).

Leaders like KC Venugopal, Derek O’Brien, Sitaram Yechury and Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh are likely to be in the coordination committee. The leaders will finalise the names for "I.N.D.I.A committees" for campaign, media (including social media) and agitation among others.