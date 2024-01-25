Ex-UP DGP pens 'Guest house' incident involving Mayawati in memoir, recalls 'I was singled out as a 'pariah'

"The sight of the cylinder as it was being rolled towards the kitchen area, and the grating noise caused by it, sparked a rumour that there was an attempt to set Mayawati on fire. This was but another addition to the shock and misery that awaited me," he goes on to say.

Mayawati, Singh says, wrote a letter the same day to the governor alleging that SP members gathered at the guest house attacked and took away some of the BSP workers "right under the nose of the police and district administration officials present".

"As a police officer, I was again caught in the crossfire of the insidious kind between two political parties, playing their power," Singh writes, adding that the governor dismissed the Mulayam Singh government that very night and Mayawati was sworn in as the new chief.

Singh was suspended by the new government, a day later, on June 4, 1995.

"Why me? There were four of us (at the guest house). Three besides me, the DM, the ADM (City) and the SP (City) and only I was suspended...It was obvious that I had been chosen to be suspended," he says.

This was the beginning of his being treated like an outcast by his 'spineless seniors' and colleagues, the retired IPS officer writes.

"Once again, more than the politicians, it was my seniors and their submissive demeanour that disappointed me... I can never forget the body language of a senior IPS officer when I called on him post my suspension. He was very uneasy with my presence in his office and he ensured I realised that I was the most unwanted person around him. Such was the terror of Mayawati in those days that no officer wanted to be seen with me. Overnight I had become a pariah," he says.

He also recounts how his senior officer "literally turned him out of his office".