Exhibition of artefacts, paintings from across the country organised for G20 leaders' spouses

A coin from the Samudragupta Maurya period depicting him playing the Veena, a piece for jewellery from 2000 BCE, and exhibits from the museums of Mathura, Kolkata and Chandigarh are part of an exhibition that the culture ministry is putting up for G20 spouses at the National Gallery of Modern Art.

Culture ministry officials said that the exhibition, titled ‘Roots to Routes’ will be a “rare assemblage” of Indian artefacts. Sculptures of the Amravati friezes, Gandhara and Mathura art pieces, Chola Bronzes, manuscripts and paintings will be part of the exhibits. Archaeological artefacts, literature, numismatics, epigraphy, and paintings will be flown in from some of the most prominent Indian museums.

This includes Kolkata’s Indian Museum, the Government Museums of Chandigarh, Chennai and Mathura, Kolkata’s Asiatic Society, the National Museum, the National Library, and site museums of the ASI based in Sarnath, Nalanda, Nagarjunakonda and Sanchi, besides NGMA and the Indira Gandhi National Center for Arts. Participant countries are also sending exhibits, and the exhibition will have a walkthrough time of 45 minutes, said sources.