Expect conviction rate up to 90% under new criminal laws: Amit Shah

The Home Minister said, "We have decided the priority of sections and chapters in line with the spirit of our Constitution. The first priority has been given to (the chapters on) crimes against women and children. I believe that this was needed to be done much earlier."

"An entire chapter with 35 sections and 13 provisions has been added. Now, gangrape will attract 20-year imprisonment or life imprisonment, rape of a minor will attract death penalty, a separate crime has been defined for sexual exploitation by hiding one's identity or making false promises."

Shah said, "A provision has been made to record statement of the victim at her home in the presence of women officers and her own family. Besides this, the facility of online FIR has been provided too; we believe that a lot of women can be saved from embarrassment this way."

Shah clarified that the first case under the new criminal laws was registered in Gwalior, MP. The case registered at Kamla Market Police Station was one of the first cases registered in Delhi under the new laws.

He said, "The first case (under the new laws) has been registered at a Police station in Gwalior. It was a case of theft; someone's motorcycle was stolen. The case was registered at 12.10 am... As far as the case against a vendor (registered at a Police Station in Delhi) is concerned, there were provisions for the same earlier too and it is not a new provision. Police used the provision to review it and dismissed that case."

"For these new laws, a few friends in the Opposition are saying different things before the media...I would like to tell you all that 9.29 hours of discussions were held in Lok Sabha and 34 members participated in that. In Rajya Sabha, over 6 hours of discussions were held. 40 members participated in the discussions."

"It is also being falsely said that the Bill was brought after the members were sent out (suspended). Bill was already listed before the Business Advisory Committee. I firmly believe that the Opposition had been boycotting the House beforehand, perhaps they didn't want to participate (in discussions)," Shah added.