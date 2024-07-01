Expect conviction rate up to 90% under new criminal laws: Amit Shah

Addressing the media on the three new criminal laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "...First of all, I would like to congratulate the people of the country that about 77 years after independence, our criminal justice system is becoming completely 'Swadeshi'."
The three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.
The three laws came into effect on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.
Home Minister said also said, "This will function on Indian ethos. After 75 years, these laws were contemplated upon and when these laws are in effect from today, colonial laws have been scrapped and laws made in the Indian Parliament are being brought into practice."
"Instead of 'Dand', it is now 'Nyay'. Instead of delay, there will be speedy trial and speedy justice. Earlier, only the rights of the Police were protected but now, victims' and complainants' rights will be protected too."
Commissioner Sanjay Arora also confirmed that the Delhi Police had started registering FIRs under the three new laws.
On the new criminal laws, Shah further said, "With a new point of view, these three laws have come into effect from midnight. Now, instead of Indian Penal Code (IPC), there will be Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Instead of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), there will be Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Instead of Indian Evidence Act, there will be Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)."
The Home Minister said, "We have decided the priority of sections and chapters in line with the spirit of our Constitution. The first priority has been given to (the chapters on) crimes against women and children. I believe that this was needed to be done much earlier."
"An entire chapter with 35 sections and 13 provisions has been added. Now, gangrape will attract 20-year imprisonment or life imprisonment, rape of a minor will attract death penalty, a separate crime has been defined for sexual exploitation by hiding one's identity or making false promises."
Shah said, "A provision has been made to record statement of the victim at her home in the presence of women officers and her own family. Besides this, the facility of online FIR has been provided too; we believe that a lot of women can be saved from embarrassment this way."
Shah clarified that the first case under the new criminal laws was registered in Gwalior, MP. The case registered at Kamla Market Police Station was one of the first cases registered in Delhi under the new laws.
He said, "The first case (under the new laws) has been registered at a Police station in Gwalior. It was a case of theft; someone's motorcycle was stolen. The case was registered at 12.10 am... As far as the case against a vendor (registered at a Police Station in Delhi) is concerned, there were provisions for the same earlier too and it is not a new provision. Police used the provision to review it and dismissed that case."
"For these new laws, a few friends in the Opposition are saying different things before the media...I would like to tell you all that 9.29 hours of discussions were held in Lok Sabha and 34 members participated in that. In Rajya Sabha, over 6 hours of discussions were held. 40 members participated in the discussions."
"It is also being falsely said that the Bill was brought after the members were sent out (suspended). Bill was already listed before the Business Advisory Committee. I firmly believe that the Opposition had been boycotting the House beforehand, perhaps they didn't want to participate (in discussions)," Shah added.