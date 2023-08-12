Explained | Centre's big crime laws revamp—what has changed?

Other crimes

Defamation: As per the IPC, the offence of defamation carries a punishment of simple imprisonment of up to two years, or with fine, or with both.

Now, in the BNS Bill, the offence of defamation carries a simple imprisonment of up to two years, or with fine, or with both, or with community service.

Attemping suicide: The offence of attempting to commit suicide under the IPC is covered under section 309 and carries a sentence of up to one year or with fine or both.

As per section 224 of the BNS Bill, "whoever attempts to commit suicide with the intent to compel or restrain any public servant from discharging his official duty shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine or with both or with community service."

Murder: While the punishment for the offence of murder is covered under section 302 of the IPC, it has been covered under provision 101 of the BNS Bill. The punishment for murder, that is life term or death sentence, remains unchanged.

As per provision 101 (2) of the BNS Bill, "when a group of five or more persons acting in concert commits murder on the ground of race, caste or community, sex, place of birth, language, personal belief or any other ground each member of such group shall be punished with death or with imprisonment for life or imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than seven years, and shall also be liable to fine."

Snatching: The BNS Bill seeks to make a new provision on 'snatching' under section 302 which reads, "Theft is 'snatching' if, in order to commit theft, the offender suddenly or quickly or forcibly seizes or secures or grabs or takes away from any person or from his possession any moveable property." The Bill says that whoever commits snatching shall be punished with imprisonment of up to three years and shall also be liable to fine.

"Sexual intercourse" premised on "deceitful" promises

In the chapter of sexual offences against woman and children, the BNS Bill says in section 69, "Whoever, by deceitful means or making by promise to marry to a woman without any intention of fulfilling the same, and has sexual intercourse with her, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to fine."