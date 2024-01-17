Explained | How airlines can respond to 'unruly' passengers

The recent incident of assault on IndiGo pilot has forced the airline to initiate the process of putting the "unruly" passenger on the no-fly list. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia too condemned the behaviour of the passenger as "unacceptable" and said it "will be dealt with strongly" in line with existing legal provisions.

In light of the recent incident, let's take a look at what airlines can do with such passengers and what constitutes "unruly" behaviour:

Here's how airlines can respond to incidents of unruly passengers:

As per the guidelines released by the government in 2017, the passenger should first be made aware if their behavior is breaking the law and that they could be arrested (on arrival at destination, or at any other airport where the aircraft commander may choose to land).

"Unruly" behaviour includes:

a) Consuming alcoholic beverages or drugs resulting in significant intoxication and unruly behaviour.

b) Smoking on an aircraft.

c) Failure to obey the instructions of the pilot-in-command.

d) Acting in a disruptive manner by: i) use of any threatening, abusive or insulting words towards a member of the crew or other passengers; ii) physically behaving in a threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner towards a member of the crew or other passengers; iii) intentionally interfering with the performance of a crew member.

e) Endangering the safety of an aircraft and people aboard.

In case the pilots and crew feel the passenger's behaviour cannot be brought under control, airline’s central control, in consultation with pilot-in-command, will identify the alternate aerodrome for landing of aircraft as quickly as possible. "Upon landing of aircraft, pilot-in-command shall lodge FIR with security agency at aerodrome and hand over the unruly passenger to security agency," the guidelines states.

What are the categories of cases of unruly behaviour?

a) Level 1: Disruptive behavior (physical gestures, verbal harassment, unruly inebriation, etc.)

b) Level 2: Physically abusive behavior (pushing, kicking, hitting, grabbing or inappropriate touching or sexual harassment, etc.)

c) Level 3: Life-threatening behavior (damage to aircraft operating system, physical violence such as choking, eye gouging, murderous assault, attempted or actual breach of the flight crew compartment, etc.)