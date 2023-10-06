Explained | Mahadev betting app: The case which has rocked lives of many Bollywood stars

Almost 17 Bollywood celebrities have come under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for receiving money from the promoters of the infamous betting app Mahadev, or, for promoting their product. From Ranbir Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, to Shraddha Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, the involvement of high-profile film industry stars in the Mahadev money laundering scam has catapulted it to the national spotlight.

Mahadev betting app

The Mahadev betting app had a variety of games, lotteries and betting options for everyone around—from predicting election results, to weather forecasts and game matches—the company continued operations of rigged betting for four years.

The ED investigation has shown that Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the UAE, officials said. It operates by franchising “Panel/Branches” to their known associates on a 70-30 per cent profit ratio, the ED said.

The ED has alleged that the company was using the betting app to enroll new users, create IDs and launder money through a convoluted network of benami bank accounts.

ED crackdown

Just a month ago, the ED had frozen and seized assets worth Rs 417 crore in connection with the money laundering case following searches at 39 locations. Money was transferred from owners Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal in Dubai to hawala operators Sunil Damani and Anil Damani in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur to Assistant Sub-Inspector Chandrabhushan Verma and finally to bureaucrats and politicians, the ED has claimed.