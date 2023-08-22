Explained | What is happening with BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol's bungalow?

While Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is roaring at the box office, the actor is in the limelight regarding his upscale villa in Juhu West, in Mumbai. The villa was auctioned by the Bank of Baroda to recover a loan amounting to Rs 56 crore given to the actor. Interestingly, after the notice garnered a lot of attention, the bank retracted it citing ‘technical reasons’.
What is the controversy?
An earlier notice published by the Bank of Baroda stated that Deol was given a loan of Rs 56 crore and that the actor failed to return it - and hence the bank decided on auctioning the property. According to an India Today report, bidding was to begin at Rs 51.43 crore.
The notice said Sunny Deol’s father Dharmendra Singh Deol and brother Bobby Deol were among the guarantors on the loan.
Bank of Baroda's statement
In a detailed explanation on the withdrawal of the notice citing ' technical reasons', BOB said the total dues didn't specify the quantum amount and the borrower has now approached the Bank for settling the dues. The bank said that it is following due industry practice.
The posh villa is situated on the Mumbai seashore and the area houses of stars including Shilpa Shetty, and Shraddha Kapoor, among others.
Sunny Deol’s team responded to the bank notice, saying the claims were not ‘correct’.