Explained | What is the NEET 2024 exam result controversy

In a post on X Gandhi wrote, "Narendra Modi has not even taken oath yet and the scam in NEET exam has devastated more than 24 lakh students and their families. Six students from the same exam centre top the exam with maximum marks, many get such marks which are technically not possible, but the government is continuously denying the possibility of paper leak."

He added, "Today, I assure all the students of the country that I will become your voice in Parliament and strongly raise the issues related to your future. The youth have expressed confidence in INDIA - INDIA will not allow their voice to be suppressed."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also, on June 8, called for resolution of students' 'legitimate complaints' through an investigation saying, "First the NEET exam paper was leaked and now the students allege that there has been a scam in its results as well. Serious questions are being raised on 6 students of the same centre getting 720 out of 720 marks and many kinds of irregularities are coming to the fore."

She also said, "There are reports of many children committing suicide across the country after the results were announced, Gandhi said and asked, "Why is the government ignoring the voice of lakhs of students? Students want answers to legitimate questions related to the rigging in the NEET exam results." Party president Mallikarjun Kharge also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into NEET exam result irregularities, and Jairam Ramesh, who is otherwise vocal on X as well, drew attention to this matter too.

Talking about the issue, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif on June 8 said, "The NEET exams were probably conducted after taking money. The results are such that no student of Maharashtra will get admission for the MBBS course in government or private college in the state."

He said that the parents of many students have approached him seeking to address the issue.

He added, "This (the results) has caused injustice to Maharashtra, and it must be immediately cancelled. We are going to tell National Medical Council (NMC) about it."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took the opportunity to reiterate his government's opposition to the NEET exam, saying that the entrance test goes against social justice and federalism.