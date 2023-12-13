SC agrees to consider Mahua Moitra's plea to urgently consider petition against expulsion from Lok Sabha

The bench asked the counsel to send an email and assured him to look into the plea.

The court's oral assurance came as Singhvi mentioned the matter second time during the day.

In the morning, the counsel mentioned the matter before a bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul to fix for hearing a writ petition by Moitra.

The bench had then said let the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India for taking a call on the issue.

Moitra on Monday filed the plea, terming the decision to expel her as "unjust, unfair and arbitrary" and against the principle of natural justice.