'Extremely disappointing': Rajnath Singh slams Oppn for creating ruckus during discussion on astronaut Shukla
The discussion remained inconclusive as the House was adjourned due to vociferous protests by the opposition over the issue of Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls by the Election Commission in Bihar.
आज लोकसभा में भारतीय वायु सेना के ग्रुप कैप्टन और ISRO मिशन के पायलट शुभांशु शुक्ला की अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्पेस स्टेशन (ISS) यात्रा और उसके बाद की वापसी पर विशेष चर्चा के दौरान जिस तरह से विपक्ष ने सदन में हंगामा किया और सदन को चलने नहीं दिया, वह बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।