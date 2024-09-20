EY employee death: Chairman expresses regret, says will not rest till harmonious workplace achieved

"I have conveyed my deepest condolences to the family, although nothing can fill the void in their lives," he wrote. "I truly regret the fact that we missed being present at Anna's funeral. This is completely alien to our culture. It has never happened before; it will never happen again."

With the incident catching the attention on social media, he said he was aware that people have commented on some of EY's work practices. "It has always been very important to us to create a healthy workplace and we attach the highest importance to the well-being of our people."

"I would like to affirm that the well-being of our people is my top-most priority and I will personally champion this objective. I am absolutely committed to nurturing a harmonious workplace, and I will not rest until that objective is accomplished," he added.