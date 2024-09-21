EY employee death: NHRC asks companies to review work culture, seeks report from Ministry of Labour

The death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastain Perayil within four months of joining Ernst & Young (EY) triggered a controversy after her mother Anitha said that "work pressure" had claimed her daughter's life on July 20.

The NHRC said the reason for her death, if true, raises “serious issues regarding challenges faced by young citizens at work, suffering from mental stress, anxiety, and lack of sleep, adversely affecting their physical and mental health while chasing impractical targets and timelines resulting in grave violations of their human rights”.

In a statement, it said, it is the prime duty of every employer to provide a safe, secure and positive environment to its employees and they must ensure that everyone working with them is treated with dignity and fairness.

“Businesses should take accountability for human rights issues and regularly update and revise their work and employment policies and regulations to ensure alignment with global human rights standards. The painful death of the young employee in the instant case has indicated that there is an immediate need to take steps by all the stakeholders in this regard to stop such incidents in the country,” the NHRC said.