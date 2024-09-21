EY employee death: Rahul Gandhi speaks to kin, assures support in fight for better working conditions

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday spoke to the parents of a young woman professional who died due to work pressure, and lauded them for their courage and selflessness to speak out about improving working conditions of professionals across the country.

Rahul spoke to them through video call when All India Professional Congress (AIPC) chairman Praveen Chakravarty visited the family of Anna Sebastain Perayil, who was working with Ernst and Young India when she died.

Anna’s death became a talking point after her mother Anita wrote a strongly-worded letter to the firm claiming that her daughter died due to "excessive work pressure" on July 20.

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment ordered a probe into the death on Thursday.