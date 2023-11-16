Fake news has eroded people's faith in media: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

He emphasised that the media should be aware that the writing on the wall should be clear to all concerned that "fake news, deliberately fed wrong and mischievous information, political ambitions and preferences, tendency to play power brokers and monetary considerations" have "eroded the people’s faith" in the media.

"It is paramount that journalists and media outlets uphold the highest standards of integrity....We have tapes that suggest to what extent the system was permeated with the most unethical practices," he said in apparent reference to the Radia tapes.

"Even in matters that concern security, terrorism, the media has to be responsible which at the moment I do not see. I am in a tunnel where I don't see the light at the moment," he said.

On artificial intelligence (AI) playing a role in media, Dhankhar advised caution saying it is a "double-edged weapon" and it brings its own set of challenges and ethical questions such as the "spread of misinformation at nuclear speed, deep fakes, creation of echo chambers and micro targeting of information to influence the democratic process and create chaos and instability in the societies".

"Though AI has the potential to harm, we must acknowledge that this technology is here to stay. This is one technology in respect of which concerns has been raised from the top in the technology world for regulation, but one thing is certain that it will stay with us. We have to adapt, regulate and deal with it. We must adapt to the changing landscape, employing the transformative potential of AI as a tool to improve our capabilities, while also safeguarding against its misuse," he said.