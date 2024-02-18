Falling off the grand old party tree; Like autumn leaves?

This dramatic pan-India crossing over has happened during the past week! And more leaders seem to be climbing onto this crossover bandwagon. By the time one reads this, another Congress veteran, Kamal Nath, and his son, Nakul, an MP, may be inching towards the saffron camp. Kamal Nath has flown down to Delhi, and his son has deleted the mention of Congress from his social media handles, triggering speculation about another Congress loss.