Family finds dead mouse in Hershey's chocolate syrup ordered on Zepto

Just a few days after a Mumbai man found a severed human finger in his ice cream and a Noida woman discovered a centipede in an ice cream tub she had ordered online, another such stomach-turning 'find' has gone viral.

A family discovered a dead mouse in the bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup which they had ordered using Zepto, a grocery delivery app.

The family got suspicious when the syrup which they had bought to have with a brownie cake, seemed to be too thick in its consistency.

The family shared their distressing encounter by explaining it on social media in an Instagram post.

As the post read, three members of the family had consumed the chocolate syrup and one of the girls was taken to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention, after she fainted.

The post said, "Shocking discovery in my zepto Oder!!This is kind notice to everyone to open your eyes…We oderd Hershey s’chocolate syrup from zepto ,to eat with brownie cakes,we started with pouring with cakes .caughted small hair continuously (sic)."

The video in the post clearly shows the bottle being emptied in a disposable cup when the dead mouse falls out.

A man can also be seen washing the dead mouse using a wooden spoon under water to confirm the discovery.