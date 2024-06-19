Family finds dead mouse in Hershey's chocolate syrup ordered on Zepto

Just a few days after a Mumbai man found a severed human finger in his ice cream and a Noida woman discovered a centipede in an ice cream tub she had ordered online, another such stomach-turning 'find' has gone viral.
A family discovered a dead mouse in the bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup which they had ordered using Zepto, a grocery delivery app.
The family got suspicious when the syrup which they had bought to have with a brownie cake, seemed to be too thick in its consistency.
The family shared their distressing encounter by explaining it on social media in an Instagram post.
As the post read, three members of the family had consumed the chocolate syrup and one of the girls was taken to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention, after she fainted.
The post said, "Shocking discovery in my zepto Oder!!This is kind notice to everyone to open your eyes…We oderd Hershey s’chocolate syrup from zepto ,to eat with brownie cakes,we started with pouring with cakes .caughted small hair continuously (sic)."
The video in the post clearly shows the bottle being emptied in a disposable cup when the dead mouse falls out.
A man can also be seen washing the dead mouse using a wooden spoon under water to confirm the discovery.
Further the post said, "Decided to open .the opening was sealed and intact .we opened and pored in disposable glass a thick and hard consistency of death rat dropped down.by washing in running water for reconformation .its a death rat (sic)."
The family in the post claims that they tried to register a complaint but received no response.
The post said, "We tried to register complain .but there is no response,3 members where tasted that syrup 2 girls have asymptomatic.one girl have fainted yesterday and got to hospital nearby.and again she was refred to another hospital for general medicine.with grace she was aldright now.and the investigation quite normal…..so guys please aware of what your eating and odering . Please do check while giving to kids…..We tried to register complain .but there is no response,3 members where tasted that syrup 2 girls have asymptomatic.one girl have fainted yesterday and got to hospital nearby.and again she was refred to another hospital for general medicine.with grace she was aldright now.and the investigation quite normal…..so guys please aware of what your eating and odering . Please do check while giving to kids….. (sic)"
"This is extremely concerning and unacceptable. We worried about the health risks and the lack of quality control. please address this issue immediately. I demand a full investigation andassurance that this will not happen again (sic)," the post said in the very last para.
Hershey's in a reply to the post has said, "Hi there, we are very sorry to see this. Please send us the UPC and manufacturing code from the bottle to consumercare@hersheys.com with the reference number 11082163 so one of our team members can assist you (sic)!"
Reacting to Hershey's reply, a user said, "Never want to use your products ! Very bad ! Mostly kids like your products and it is very bad for them ! SHAME (sic)."
Another user mentioning Hershey's, wrote, "Shut up. You r soon getting sued real bad (sic)."
Another Instagram user mentioning Hershey's wrote, "Wtf you're sorry! How can u just be sorry (sic)."