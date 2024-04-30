'Far worse than a government department': Delhi High Court reprimands Meta on its functioning

An annoyed bench told Meta’s counsel, “You cannot be stubborn with us. Follow what we are saying. You're not able to understand what we are saying…We have been more than liberal with you. We have given you enough time to set your house in order…You may be having billions of users but your house is not in order.”

The bench asked the counsel to ensure the complaint of the media house is entertained and decided appropriately and listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday while asking Meta’s counsel to come with a better response.