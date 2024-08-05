Farah Khan remembers mother Menaka Irani in emotional post: She's always a part of me

"I don’t want to miss her coz she’s always a part of me..grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother n letting us look after her the way she single handedly looked after us all her life.. no more mourning now.. I want to celebrate her every day.. (sic)"

Irani, who also worked in the 1970 film Bachpan with veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and married filmmaker Kamran, had undergone several surgeries. She died days after celebrating her 79th birthday on July 12.