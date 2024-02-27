Farmers Protest Live: Farmer leader accuses Pubjab government of 'playing match with the Centre'
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) declared on Sunday that it would observe 'Quit WTO Day' on February 26 and that the World Trade Organization's 13th ministerial conference, which is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on February 26–29, should exert pressure on developed nations to keep agriculture out of the WTO. The farmers are at the Punjab-Haryana border and are scheduled to continue their 'Dilli Chalo' march from February 29. Yesterday, farmers camping on Punjab's border with Haryana to press the Union government for various demands burnt effigies and raised slogans demanding the agriculture sector be taken out of the WTO agreement. Follow live updates on the farmers' agitation only with DH!
"The Government of India is responsible for the present situation of deadlock. Barricading was done at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tigri borders and now barricading is being removed, the government is itself not sure whether it was doing the right thing then or now," says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher
The Haryana Police Monday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Preetpal Singh, a protesting farmer, was found severely injured in the fields and admitted to a hospital, but denied detaining him.
Jind Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said this to the court through a status report by way of an affidavit during a hearing on a habeas corpus petition filed by Preetpal Singh's father.
Preetpal was shifted from the PGI Rohtak to the PGIMER Chandigarh on Saturday after the Punjab chief secretary wrote to his Haryana counterpart demanding that the farmer be handed over to the state authorities.
(PTI)
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Rawat on Monday alleged that political people are behind the ongoing farmers' agitation.
Rawat addressed sportspersons and women of various self-help groups in Budaun on Monday, and later spoke to reporters.
He said, "The farmers' agitation is not of the farmers but it is political. Farmers are arriving in the agitation with JCBs, tractors and weapons because political people are behind this movement."
To a question on the violence in Haldwani district of Uttarakhand, Rawat said that it was pre-planned. The matter is under investigation, he said.
(Source: PTI)
