Farmers Protest Live: Farmer leader accuses Pubjab government of 'playing match with the Centre'

The Haryana Police Monday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Preetpal Singh, a protesting farmer, was found severely injured in the fields and admitted to a hospital, but denied detaining him.

Jind Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said this to the court through a status report by way of an affidavit during a hearing on a habeas corpus petition filed by Preetpal Singh's father.

Preetpal was shifted from the PGI Rohtak to the PGIMER Chandigarh on Saturday after the Punjab chief secretary wrote to his Haryana counterpart demanding that the farmer be handed over to the state authorities.

