Farmers protest: SKM alleges govt 'solely responsible for present crisis, casualty'

"The prime minister and the executive that failed to implement the agreement with SKM signed on 9th December 2021 are solely responsible for the present crisis and the casualty," they said.

On December 9, 2021, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which was spearheading farmers' previous protest against three farm laws (now repealed), had called off the agitation after getting an official proposal from the government.