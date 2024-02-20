JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Now: Thin fog layer envelopes Delhi-NCR after light rainfall lashes the region

Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 04:01 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
03:2520 Feb 2024

Security heightened in Jammu in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit

02:0820 Feb 2024

PM Modi to launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 cr in Jammu today

02:0820 Feb 2024

Thin fog cover envelopes Delhi-NCR after early morning light rainfall lashes the region

04:0120 Feb 2024

5 of us are going to Sandeshkhali today, says BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul says, "We have got permission from the court. 5 of us are going to Sandeshkhali today...After the court's permission, we don't know whether we will be able to reach there or not because the TMC government and CM do not even follow the court order. We are hopeful that we will reach there...Union ministers came here but they were heckled and not allowed to go there..."

03:2520 Feb 2024

Security heightened in Jammu in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit

02:0820 Feb 2024

PM Modi to launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 cr in Jammu today

02:0820 Feb 2024

Fresh snowfall was witnessed in many parts of Ladakh

02:0820 Feb 2024

Thin fog cover envelopes Delhi-NCR after early morning light rainfall lashes the region

(Published 20 February 2024, 02:43 IST)
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiSupreme CourtEDSiddarmaiahFarmers ProtestBreaking news

Follow us on