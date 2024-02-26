RIP Pankaj Udhas: He was a beacon of Indian music, says PM Modi as tributes continue to pour in

Chitthi Aayee Hai, Ahista, Thodi Thodi Piya Karo are among the several hits of his career
10:5626 Feb 2024
The information of his passing was shared by his daughter Nayaab Udhas on social media platform Instagram
10:5626 Feb 2024
Legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72
12:4526 Feb 2024
Pained to hear: Fadnavis
चिठ्ठी आयी है वतन से चिठ्ठी आयी है… Pained to hear that renowned Gazal Singer PadmaShri Pankaj Udhas ji is no more. My tributes to him & heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. He will be remembered forever for many his melodious gazals and music. ॐ शान्ति 🙏… pic.twitter.com/GWmloWGTuA
"He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," says PM Modi.
We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years.
Very saddened by Pankaj Udhas ji's passing. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time. Om Shanti," says Bachchan jr
Very saddened by Pankaj Udhas ji's passing. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oS7HRffbLU
Deeply saddened by the loss of Pankaj Udhas ji, a legendary artist whose ghazals resonated with generations. His soulful music touched the hearts of many. Om shanti 🙏#PankajUdhaspic.twitter.com/9CRAYIiJdZ