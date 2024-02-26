JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
RIP Pankaj Udhas: He was a beacon of Indian music, says PM Modi as tributes continue to pour in

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away following prolonged illness, with his family confirming the news on social media. Glowing tributes are pouring for the Ghazal maestro.
Last Updated 26 February 2024, 12:45 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
10:5626 Feb 2024

Chitthi Aayee Hai, Ahista, Thodi Thodi Piya Karo are among the several hits of his career

10:5626 Feb 2024

The information of his passing was shared by his daughter Nayaab Udhas on social media platform Instagram

10:5626 Feb 2024

Legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72

12:4526 Feb 2024

Pained to hear: Fadnavis

12:2526 Feb 2024

Beacon of Indian music: PM Modi

"He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," says PM Modi.

12:0626 Feb 2024

'His music shall live on forever'

12:0426 Feb 2024

Irrevocable loss: Bachchan Jr

Very saddened by Pankaj Udhas ji's passing. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time. Om Shanti," says Bachchan jr

12:0126 Feb 2024

'Deeply saddened' 

11:5526 Feb 2024

Union minister Piyush Goyal pays tributes

11:3226 Feb 2024

'Heartbreaking'

11:2726 Feb 2024

Shocking: Anup Jalota

11:2026 Feb 2024

Tributes keep flowing 

11:1526 Feb 2024

Saddening!!! Rest in peace: Manoj Baypayee

(Published 26 February 2024, 11:15 IST)
India NewsEntertainment News

Follow us on