Fincomm chairman Arvind Panagariya meets President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: 16th Finance Commission chairman Arvind Panagariya on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu.

"I paid a courtesy call to Hon'ble President of India today. We had a wonderful chat on a number of topics," Panagariya posted on X.

In reply to the post, one X user posted 'Sir! Am I seeing the new finance minister of India?' Panagariya was quick with his retort, ' Not even close. I met the President, not the Prime Minister!!'.