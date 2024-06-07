Fincomm chairman Arvind Panagariya meets President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: 16th Finance Commission chairman Arvind Panagariya on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu.
"I paid a courtesy call to Hon'ble President of India today. We had a wonderful chat on a number of topics," Panagariya posted on X.
In reply to the post, one X user posted 'Sir! Am I seeing the new finance minister of India?' Panagariya was quick with his retort, ' Not even close. I met the President, not the Prime Minister!!'.
The BJP-led NDA won 293 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and enjoys the majority in the 543-member House.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday chose Narendra Modi to become the prime minister for the third term.
Published 07 June 2024, 15:49 IST