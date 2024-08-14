First-ever phase-three clinical trial for dengue vaccine initiated in India

New Delhi: The ICMR and Panacea Biotec have initiated the first-ever phase three clinical trial for developing a dengue vaccine in India, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

India's indigenous tetravalent dengue vaccine, DengiAll, has been developed by Panacea Biotec and the first participant in this trial was vaccinated on Wednesday at the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.

The phase three clinical trial will be conducted across 19 sites in 18 states and union territories, involving more than 10,335 healthy adult participants.