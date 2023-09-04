First meeting of Congress's newly formed CWC on September 16 in Hyderabad

The first meeting of the newly formed Congress Working Committee will be held on September 16 in Hyderabad, announced Congress leader K C Venugopal.
On the following day, there will be a meeting of the extended CWC.
Congress leader K C Venugopal, addressing the matter said, "Congress president has decided to convene the first meeting of the newly-constituted working committee on September 16 in Telangana, which will be followed by an extended working committee meeting".
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had on August 20 set up the panel with 39 members including the likes of Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Gaurav Gogoi and Syed Nasir Hussain.