india

'One Nation, One Election' panel's first meet on Sept 23: Ram Nath Kovind

Amit Shah, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ghulam Nabi Azad, jurist Harish Salve, ex-CVC Sanjay Kothari, former chairman of Finance Commission N K Singh and former secretary general of Lok Sabha Subhash C Kashyap have been appointed as members.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 08:50 IST

The first meeting of the the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls will be held on September 23, said former president Ram Nath Kovind, who heads it.

The government on September 2 notified the eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

"The first meeting will take place on September 23," Kovind told reporters in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

He was in Bhubaneswar to attend the convocation of a private university.

