For Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

“During her operation, I mailed to everyone... from the MLA to the chief minister as well as the prime minister, but I did not get a response from anywhere,” Santosh said.

It took some time for Shyamali to get back up on her feet again but she is glad to have found the right doctor who still keeps a close eye on her.

“The doctor who did the surgery was confident that this girl would start running again and she started too, after the surgery in November 2021," Santosh said.

“He is such a big doctor but he keeps calling to check on me,” expressed Shyamali, who mentioned her husband’s hard work and blessings which has kept her dreams alive.

Santosh said all along there have been naysayers and all sorts of challenges, but as a couple they remain single-minded to not give up Shyamali’s dream.

“Everyone says kill this passion for the sport but I am not bothered about what the others say. She was adamant to resume running after the surgery even when she was not able to run at all,” said Santosh, who has also been a long-distance runner at the state and national level.

“We understand sports. I always motivate her to do well and not worry about the troubles. I ask her to think as if uske peeche ek pahaad khada hai (that she has mountainous support from me),” he said.

“I sold the land which we had bought earlier for the purpose of making our home. We live in a rented flat. I told her that it was not a bigger thing than her career,” Santosh added.