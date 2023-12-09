Fourth National Lok Adalat of year resolves 1.17 crore cases

"As per the information received from the state legal services authorities across the country as of 6.00 pm -- 1,17,43,465 (1.17 crore) cases were resolved at the fourth National Lok Adalat on December 9, 2023, including 11,98,278 (11.98 lakh) pending cases and 1,05,45,187 (1.05 crore) pre-litigation cases," it said.