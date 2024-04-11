From Article 370 to India-China relation: What Modi said during Newsweek interview

Abrogation of Article 370

Speaking on the contentious issue of removing Article 370, Modi said, "I would encourage you to visit Jammu and Kashmir to witness firsthand the sweeping positive changes happening on the ground. Do not go by what I or others tell you. I went to Jammu and Kashmir just last month. For the first time, people have a new hope in their lives. The process of development, good governance and empowerment of the people is to be seen to be believed."

He further stated that over 21 million tourists have visited the region in 2023 and the place has also witnessed a significant decline in terror attacks.

India's dispute with China

Talking about India's relationship with China, Modi said, "For India, the relationship with China is important and significant. It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us. Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world. I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility in our borders."

He also reiterated the need to maintain cordial relations with Pakistan saying, "I have congratulated the Prime Minister of Pakistan on taking over office. India has always advocated for advancing peace, security and prosperity in our region in an atmosphere free from terror and violence. [In relation to the imprisonment of Imran Khan], I won't comment on matters internal to Pakistan."

Ram Mandir

On the issue of Ram Mandir, Modi stated, "The name of Shri Ram is imprinted on our national consciousness. His life has set the contours of thoughts and values in our civilisation. His name echoes across the length and breadth of our sacred land. Therefore, during the 11-day special ritual I observed, I made a pilgrimage to the places that carry the footprints of Shri Ram. My journey that took me to various corners of the country showed the revered place Shri Ram holds within each of us."

An uphill economic climb

Modi also commented on India's economic growth and how challenging it was to sustain it .

"Today, India has a favorable demography. We are a young country with a median age of 28 years. We are committed to channeling this demographic dividend to transform India into a developed country by 2047," he said.

He remarked that comparing India's growth to other countries would be unfair since each country has a different social structure and adheres to a different ethos.

"For us, the aim of rapid economic growth is to ensure empowerment of the poor and their social mobility. You will be happy to know that the biggest beneficiaries of India's rapid growth in the last 10 years have been India's poor."