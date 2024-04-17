Fruit of years of penance, sacrifice: Modi greets India on Ram Navami

"It is the supreme grace of Shri Ram that this year, along with millions of my countrymen, I became a witness to the Pran-Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The memories of that moment of Avadhpuri still pulsate in my mind with the same energy," his post read.

The prime minister also added that the celebrations in Ayodhya's Ram temple have been possible after waiting for five centuries.

"This is the fruit of so many years of hard penance, and sacrifice of the countrymen," he added.

"This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand and divine Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today Ayodhya is in an unparalleled joy in this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have got the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner."