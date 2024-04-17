Fruit of years of penance, sacrifice: Modi greets India on Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning extended greetings of Ram Navami to the citizens across the country in a series of posts on platform X (formerly Twitter).
"Infinite best wishes to my family members across the country on the occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth anniversary, Ram Navami! On this auspicious occasion, my heart is overwhelmed and fulfilled," the PM said as he recalled his experience during the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 this year.
देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को भगवान श्रीराम के जन्मोत्सव रामनवमी की अनंत शुभकामनाएं! इस पावन अवसर पर मेरा मन भावविभोर और कृतार्थ है। ये श्रीराम की परम कृपा है कि इसी वर्ष अपने कोटि-कोटि देशवासियों के साथ मैं अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का साक्षी बना। अवधपुरी के उस क्षण की स्मृतियां…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024
"It is the supreme grace of Shri Ram that this year, along with millions of my countrymen, I became a witness to the Pran-Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The memories of that moment of Avadhpuri still pulsate in my mind with the same energy," his post read.
The prime minister also added that the celebrations in Ayodhya's Ram temple have been possible after waiting for five centuries.
"This is the fruit of so many years of hard penance, and sacrifice of the countrymen," he added.
"This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand and divine Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today Ayodhya is in an unparalleled joy in this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have got the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner."
यह पहली रामनवमी है, जब अयोध्या के भव्य और दिव्य राम मंदिर में हमारे राम लला विराजमान हो चुके हैं। रामनवमी के इस उत्सव में आज अयोध्या एक अप्रतिम आनंद में है। 5 शताब्दियों की प्रतीक्षा के बाद आज हमें ये रामनवमी अयोध्या में इस तरह मनाने का सौभाग्य मिला है। यह देशवासियों की इतने…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024
He noted that the occasion of the first Ram Navami of the grand Ram temple is also to remember and pay homage to the innumerable Ram devotees and saints who have dedicated their entire lives to the construction of the Ram temple.
प्रभु श्रीराम भारतीय जनमानस के रोम-रोम में रचे-बसे हैं, अंतर्मन में समाहित हैं। भव्य राम मंदिर की प्रथम रामनवमी का यह अवसर उन असंख्य राम भक्तों और संत-महात्माओं को स्मरण और नमन करने का भी है, जिन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन राम मंदिर के निर्माण के लिए समर्पित कर दिया।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024
Modi exuded confidence that ideals of Lord Ram will "become a strong basis for the creation of a developed India" and with his blessings, India will get the energy to become self-reliant.
मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्रीराम का जीवन और उनके आदर्श विकसित भारत के निर्माण के सशक्त आधार बनेंगे। उनका आशीर्वाद आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प को नई ऊर्जा प्रदान करेगा। प्रभु श्रीराम के चरणों में कोटि-कोटि नमन और वंदन!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024
The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla -- the childhood form of Lord Ram -- took place in January this year and was attended by people from all walks of life. However, Congress leaders had turned down the invitation as Jairam Ramesh called this a "political project".
Meanwhile, to mark the occasion of Ram Navami, today at noon the sun’s rays will fall on the forehead of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, a 'Surya tilak' of the deity made possible by an elaborate mechanism involving mirrors and lenses.