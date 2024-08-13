Fruit seller runs transport vehicle over forest guard, kills him; drags body

Singrauli: A 35-year-old forest guard was allegedly mowed down by a transport vehicle driven by a fruit vendor in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Tuesday, prima facie to avenge an old dispute, police said.

Police are investigating villagers' claim that the bike was dragged for some distance by the accused driver before he fled the scene with his vehicle.

The incident occurred in Darbari Nala village, around 80 km from the Singrauli district headquarters, this morning, an official said.

According to Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashish Jain, the deceased, identified as Shital Singh Gaud, was en route to his duty on a motorcycle when the accused, Kamlesh Saket, deliberately rammed his pickup truck into Gaud's motorcycle.