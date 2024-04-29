FSSAI to carry out 'random testing' after import bans on Indian spice brands

New Delhi: Following the import-ban decision by a few countries on some of the Indian brands of spices, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday said it would carry out random testing of spices and culinary herbs this year along with four other types of food products.

While the apex food regulator said nearly a quarter of the samples it tested in the last three years didn’t clear the regulatory standards, it didn’t share the outcome of a pan-India testing of the spices it carried out two years ago.

“Surveillance is planned in 2024-25 for fruit and vegetables, salmonella in fish products, spice and culinary herbs, fortified rice and milk and milk products,” the FSSAI said in a statement released by the Union Health Ministry.

The announcement from the apex food regulator comes weeks after authorities at Hong Kong asked the public not to consume and the trade market to stop selling some of the products manufactured by MDH and Everest. Days later the Singapore Food Agency had also recalled one of the products exported by India to Singapore.

They took the action after a chemical called ethylene oxide used as a pesticide and fumigation agent was allegedly found to be above permissible levels in some spice mixes manufactured by the two brands, even as the two companies denied using it. The European Union too found ethylene oxide contamination in Indian spices in the past.