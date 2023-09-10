G20 aims to triple renewable energy capacity; no mention of fossil-fuel phase-out

To reach net-zero, the countries will also take into account different approaches including the circular carbon economy, socioeconomic, technological, and market development, and promoting the most efficient solutions.

The G20 said that developing countries will need $5.9 trillion in the pre-2030 period to implement their national climate plans effectively, with the aim of holding global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius.