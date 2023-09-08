G20 summit: India seeks 'new instruments for financing' to drive sustainable development goals

New Delhi has repeatedly flagged how rich nations failed to meet their commitments but wanted emerging economies like India to cut down on their emission, crippling their aspirations to grow.

On the UN sustainable development goals, Kant said most of the countries including India were way behind their targets.

“Only 12 of the 169 SDGs are on track and we are way behind the schedule. We are midway at the 2030 Action Point. But we are way behind. Therefore accelerating SDGs, improving learning outcomes, healthy outcomes, nutrition - all these were very critical for India's presidency,” he said.

Kant, who would assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the leaders’ summit, said New Delhi wanted to take the lead on green development.

“There were several components of this which we wanted to drive and therefore, green development, climate action, and climate finance were our third priority. Because both SDG and climate action require finance, particularly for developing and emerging markets in the global south.”

India’s G20 presidency, he said, was inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. “Our view was that the Global South, developing countries and emerging markets which has been a very key component of India's presidency must be able to get long-term financing and must be able to use new instruments for financing to drive both SDGs and climate finance," he said.