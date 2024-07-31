Gadkari appeals to Sitharaman to remove GST on life and medical insurance premiums

"Both life insurance and medical insurance premiums attract a GST rate of 18 per cent. Levying GST on life insurance premium amounts to levying tax on the uncertainties of life," he wrote in the letter.

Gadkari continued "The Union feels that the person who covers the risk of life's uncertainties to give some protection to the family should not be levied tax on the premium to purchase cover against this risk. Similarly, the 18 per cent GST on medical insurance premium is proving to be a deterrent for the growth of this segment of business which is socially necessary."