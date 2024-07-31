Gadkari appeals to Sitharaman to remove GST on life and medical insurance premiums

Letter from Gadkari to FM
"Both life insurance and medical insurance premiums attract a GST rate of 18 per cent. Levying GST on life insurance premium amounts to levying tax on the uncertainties of life," he wrote in the letter.
Gadkari continued "The Union feels that the person who covers the risk of life's uncertainties to give some protection to the family should not be levied tax on the premium to purchase cover against this risk. Similarly, the 18 per cent GST on medical insurance premium is proving to be a deterrent for the growth of this segment of business which is socially necessary."
The Union Minister also wrote "The Union has also raised points related to Differential Treatment to Savings by way of Life Insurance, re-introduction of IT deduction for health insurance premium and consolidation of public and sector general insurance companies."
Requesting the FM to remove this GST, Gadkari wrote that it becomes 'cumbersome' for senior citizens 'as per rules with due verification.'
Published 31 July 2024, 06:57 IST